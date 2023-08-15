Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,632 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Permian Resources

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.