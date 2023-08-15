Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 158,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,790 shares of company stock worth $386,390 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.2 %

ALSN stock opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

