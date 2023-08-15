Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,345,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 838,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,441,000 after buying an additional 223,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $450.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.61 and its 200 day moving average is $465.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

