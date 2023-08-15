Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Scentre Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Scentre Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen(Steve) McCann bought 100,000 shares of Scentre Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.66 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,100.00 ($172,792.21). In other news, insider Stephen(Steve) McCann bought 100,000 shares of Scentre Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.66 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,100.00 ($172,792.21). Also, insider Elliott Rusanow 1,025,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG) owns and operates 42 Westfield Living Centres across Australia and New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Purpose is creating extraordinary places, connecting and enriching communities. Our Plan is to create the places more people choose to come, more often, for longer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.