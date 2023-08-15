Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Scentre Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Scentre Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.80, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Scentre Group

In other Scentre Group news, insider Elliott Rusanow 1,025,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. In other Scentre Group news, insider Elliott Rusanow 1,025,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. Also, insider Stephen(Steve) McCann acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.66 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of A$266,100.00 ($172,792.21). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG) owns and operates 42 Westfield Living Centres across Australia and New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Purpose is creating extraordinary places, connecting and enriching communities. Our Plan is to create the places more people choose to come, more often, for longer.

