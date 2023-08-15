Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

