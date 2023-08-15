Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $51.77. 109,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.