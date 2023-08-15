Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Short Interest Update

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,300 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 553,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 853,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Science 37 Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCE opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. Science 37 has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 77.11% and a negative net margin of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science 37

About Science 37

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Science 37 by 34.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,181,010 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Science 37 by 475.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,658,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,023,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Science 37 by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 207,174 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Science 37 by 24.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 353,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Science 37 by 20.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,766,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

