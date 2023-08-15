Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Short Interest Update

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,300 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 553,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 853,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Science 37 Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNCE opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. Science 37 has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.10.
Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 77.11% and a negative net margin of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million.
About Science 37
Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.
