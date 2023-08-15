Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0024

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and $1,390.78 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00188494 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00049911 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028963 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021370 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00230812 USD and is up 5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,225.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.