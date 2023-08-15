Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.63 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and $99.62 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 832.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017685 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013892 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,189.98 or 1.00010564 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041145 USD and is up 955.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

