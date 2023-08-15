Senti Biosciences’ (SNTI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Chardan Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Senti Biosciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SNTI opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Senti Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $34.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Senti Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $6,995,000. Triatomic Management LP increased its position in shares of Senti Biosciences by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 151,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Senti Biosciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Senti Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

