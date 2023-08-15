Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $628,016,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,767 shares of company stock valued at $60,893,940. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,650.00.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock traded up $34.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6,192.85. 5,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,816.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6,474.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6,184.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,735.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $123.65 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 440.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

