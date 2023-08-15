Sepio Capital LP Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,732 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.4% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.01. 1,561,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,073. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $268.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

