Sepio Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $225,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 78.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after purchasing an additional 84,994 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.10. 1,106,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,196,393. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.66. The company has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

