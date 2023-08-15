Sepio Capital LP Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,213 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pinterest by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $149,748,000. Amundi increased its position in Pinterest by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,682 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 719.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,419,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,899 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.61.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.9 %

PINS traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,529,575. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 805,805 shares of company stock valued at $21,168,094. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.