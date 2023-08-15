Sepio Capital LP Has $5.52 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.95. 2,308,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,809,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $276.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.13. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

