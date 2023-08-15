Sepio Capital LP Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 1.47% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 131.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EWM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 103,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,064. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $24.12.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

