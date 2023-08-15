Sepio Capital LP Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,388 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $126.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,105. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average is $111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.24%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

