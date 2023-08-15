Sepio Capital LP Purchases 8,271 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,935 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $992,686,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $489,891,000 after buying an additional 3,428,877 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,036,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $402,421,000 after buying an additional 321,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,413,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after buying an additional 19,357 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.29. 1,020,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.