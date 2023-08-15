Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,005 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.17.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.06. 3,243,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,083,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.68 and its 200 day moving average is $161.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

