Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,959 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,338 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.9% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $211.17. 538,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,600. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.02. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.32.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

