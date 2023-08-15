Sepio Capital LP Sells 486,634 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486,634 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.22. 5,139,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,043,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

