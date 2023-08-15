Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Seplat Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

LON SEPL opened at GBX 127.60 ($1.62) on Tuesday. Seplat Energy has a one year low of GBX 83.35 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 142.60 ($1.81). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £750.85 million, a PE ratio of 914.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Seplat Energy alerts:

About Seplat Energy

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates through Oil and Gas segments. The Oil segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Gas segment, produce and process the gas. It operates across seven blocks including oil and gas assets in the prolific Niger Delta region.

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.