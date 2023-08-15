Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shattuck Labs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

STTK stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 52.9% during the first quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,241,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 429,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 218.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 181,036 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,109,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 87,952 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 506,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

