Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives GBX 2,987.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,958.45 ($37.53).

Several brokerages have commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,907 ($36.88) to GBX 3,268 ($41.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,950 ($37.42) to GBX 2,750 ($34.89) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($35.52) to GBX 2,700 ($34.25) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($32.60) to GBX 2,670 ($33.87) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.06) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,383 ($30.23) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,344.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,388.80. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,613.50 ($33.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £159.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is 2,180.29%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

