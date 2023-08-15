Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Lessened by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,085,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,277,000 after acquiring an additional 917,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,754,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC set a $75.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

