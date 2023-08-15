Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Drops By 15.2%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,040,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 29,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

AMD traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $111.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,313,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,697,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.32. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.