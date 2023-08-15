Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Declines By 23.5%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNCL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.86. 405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,829. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were paid a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

AGNC Investment Company Profile

In related news, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

