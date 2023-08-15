Short Interest in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Expands By 9.1%

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,235. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,148,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 21.8% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,333,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 238,990 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 317.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 37,769 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

