Short Interest in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Drops By 36.4%

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPV traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $13.60. 18,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,683. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91.

Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

