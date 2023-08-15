Short Interest in Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Declines By 18.8%

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Better Collective A/S Stock Performance
BTRCF remained flat at $22.94 during trading on Tuesday. Better Collective A/S has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.90.
About Better Collective A/S
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Better Collective A/S
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Better Collective A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Collective A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.