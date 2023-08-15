Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Rises By 13.1%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,600 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 412,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,666.0 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUF remained flat at $30.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Buzzi has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09.

Get Buzzi alerts:

Buzzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.