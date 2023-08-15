Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Expands By 12.5%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS CZMWY traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.57. 2,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.40. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of $99.29 and a 52 week high of $153.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

