Short Interest in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Drops By 13.4%

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.5 %

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $133.34 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.25 and its 200-day moving average is $121.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHH

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.