Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Increases By 21.6%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CHS Trading Down 0.2 %

CHSCL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.04. 9,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,292. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

About CHS

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

