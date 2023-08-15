Short Interest in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINW) Decreases By 13.0%

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Clean Earth Acquisitions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINW – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,804 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Clean Earth Acquisitions alerts:

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of CLINW stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.