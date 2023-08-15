Short Interest in DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Grows By 21.9%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

DATA Communications Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS DCMDF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,869. DATA Communications Management has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.32.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Clarus Securities increased their target price on DATA Communications Management from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

About DATA Communications Management

(Get Free Report)

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows. It offers DCMFlex workflow management; digital asset management; and print and communication management. The company also offers product sales; warehousing and distribution services; and marketing solutions, which include business and brand strategy, consumer insights, strategic marketing, and design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.