Short Interest in Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Declines By 15.9%

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 243,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DWVYF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC cut shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DWVYF

Derwent London Price Performance

About Derwent London

Shares of DWVYF remained flat at $24.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. Derwent London has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 75 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.9 billion as at 30 June 2022, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.