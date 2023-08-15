Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rises By 23.3%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after buying an additional 321,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,538,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,387,000 after acquiring an additional 292,648 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 932.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 232,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 210,425 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 189,992 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $778.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

