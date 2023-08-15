Short Interest in Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Expands By 31.3%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EGTYF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,512. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Eguana Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGTYF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

