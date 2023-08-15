Short Interest in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Rises By 5.9%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,718,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,078,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after acquiring an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 712,472 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 974,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 148,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $72.29.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.