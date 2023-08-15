Short Interest in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU) Grows By 20.0%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FATPU remained flat at $11.64 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.41.
Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile
