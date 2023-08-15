Short Interest in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU) Grows By 20.0%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATPU remained flat at $11.64 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and/or big data sectors in Southeast Asia.

