Short Interest in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Increases By 5.7%

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

FFWM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on First Foundation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after buying an additional 321,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after buying an additional 84,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,416,000 after buying an additional 153,418 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Foundation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,538,000 after buying an additional 47,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in First Foundation by 27.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 399,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

FFWM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 731,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. First Foundation has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $22.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $415.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.87%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

