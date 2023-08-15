Short Interest in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Drops By 13.3%

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FRP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
FRP Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO John D. Baker II acquired 4,525 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.21 per share, for a total transaction of $240,775.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,252.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,919 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $175,636.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 34,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,517.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $254,413. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FRP by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of FRP by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FRP by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
