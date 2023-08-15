Short Interest in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Rises By 5.7%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,980,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 45,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter worth $27,764,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in fuboTV by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 2,074,775 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter worth $2,355,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in fuboTV by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 1,774,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 29.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 1,077,368 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,011,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,723,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $680.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.44. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

