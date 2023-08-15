Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Decreases By 16.7%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

FULTP traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,036. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 2nd were given a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

