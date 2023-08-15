Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Declines By 26.7%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOOW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Free Report) by 5,800.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the quarter. Fusion Fuel Green comprises 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fusion Fuel Green were worth $46,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

