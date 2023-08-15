Short Interest in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Rises By 20.5%

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Gentex Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,636. Gentex has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

