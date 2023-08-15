Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Expands By 18.0%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 million, a P/E ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.86%.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
