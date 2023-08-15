Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Expands By 18.0%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITSGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 million, a P/E ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 2.23. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITSFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

