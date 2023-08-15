Short Interest in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Rises By 6.4%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 299,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 597,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GPMT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of GPMT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. 157,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $10.28.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.56%.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
